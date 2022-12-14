Lincoln Property Co. Acquires 177,510 SF Warehouse in Frisco
FRISCO, TEXAS — Lincoln Property Co. has acquired Star Commerce Center IIIB, a 177,510-square-foot warehouse in Frisco. The newly built, rear-load facility sits on 10.5 acres and was fully leased at the time of sale. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 210-foot truck court depths, 210 parking spaces and roughly 50,000 square feet of office space. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe and Matthew Barge of JLL represented the seller, Blue Star Land, in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.