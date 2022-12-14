REBusinessOnline

Lincoln Property Co. Acquires 177,510 SF Warehouse in Frisco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Star-Commerce-Center-IIIB-Frisco

Tenants at Star Commerce Center IIIB in Frisco include Shield AI Inc. and Stryve Foods LLC.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Lincoln Property Co. has acquired Star Commerce Center IIIB, a 177,510-square-foot warehouse in Frisco. The newly built, rear-load facility sits on 10.5 acres and was fully leased at the time of sale. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 210-foot truck court depths, 210 parking spaces and roughly 50,000 square feet of office space. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe and Matthew Barge of JLL represented the seller, Blue Star Land, in the transaction.

