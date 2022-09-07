REBusinessOnline

Lincoln Property Co. Acquires 200,000 SF Industrial Facility in Franklin, Tennessee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Tennessee

Built in 1981, the distribution facility in Franklin, Tenn., features 18- to 22-foot clear heights, 13 docks (including one drive-in) and 73 parking spots.

FRANKLIN, TENN. — Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. has sold a 200,000-square-foot industrial facility located on 15.6 acres at 117 SE Parkway in Franklin, a suburb of Nashville. The asset was fully leased at the time of the sale to the undisclosed seller, which has leased back 100 percent of the space. The sales price was not disclosed. Built in 1981, the distribution facility features 18- to 22-foot clear heights, 13 docks (including one drive-in) and 73 parking spots. Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through Renasant Bank.

