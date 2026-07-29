Lincoln Property Co. Acquires 275,000 SF Canyon Road Commerce Center in Puyallup, Washington

PUYALLUP, WASH. — Lincoln Property Co. has acquired Canyon Road Commerce Center, a 275,000-square-foot industrial campus in Washington’s Pierce County. Trammell Crow Co. and an affiliate of CBRE Investment Management sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Located at 5103-5223 136th Street E. in Puyallup, Canyon Road Commerce Center features two Class A industrial buildings designed to accommodate a range of manufacturing, aerospace, logistics and distribution users. Suites can support tenants with requirements as low as approximately 40,000 square feet. The campus features 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 21 dock-high doors per building, substantial power capacity and LED lighting.

Chris Spofford, Bill Honker, Scott Carter and David Cahill of JLL are handling leasing for the industrial campus. Canyon Road is the third acquisition for Lincoln Logistics Fund II, which has secured more than $280 million in capital commitments from two longstanding institutional investors, alongside Stone Point Capital and Lincoln employees.