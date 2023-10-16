Lincoln Property Co. Arranges Five Leases at Church Street Market in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Lincoln Property Co. (LPC) has arranged leases with five new tenants at Church Street Market, the 72,000-square-foot retail portion of the 55 West mixed-use property in downtown Orlando. Restaurants Birria 1983, The Bao Spot and BluWave Sushi will occupy 3,800; 2,100; and 3,000 square feet, respectively. Additionally, SAK Comedy Lab will open a 7,200-square-foot venue, and Luxe Med Spa has leased 3,800 square feet.

Each of the tenants is scheduled to open before the end of the year. The new leases bring Church Street Market, which was built in 2006, to 91 percent occupancy. Aaron Dan and Kathy Bonini of LPC represented the landlord, Hasta Capital, in the lease negotiations.