Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Lincoln Property Co., Brasa Capital Acquire Spectrum Tech Center in San Diego for $26.2M

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Lincoln Property Co. and Brasa Capital Management have purchased Spectrum Tech Center, an industrial and flex property in the Kearny Mesa submarket of San Diego, for $26.2 million. The new owners will rebrand the asset as Spectrum Logistics Center and plan renovations designed to align the site with current market demand for industrial space.

The existing industrial building will be renovated and the existing vacant office building will be demolished and replaced with a 3.7-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) yard. The owners will begin demolition and construction activity on the site immediately, with delivery planned for late summer 2026.

Located at 4820 Overland Ave. and 9112 Spectrum Center Blvd., Spectrum Tech Center currently comprises two buildings totaling 161,981 square feet on two parcels totaling 8.8 acres. The asset includes a two-story, 59,460-square-foot corporate headquarters building and a 102,521-square-foot technical R&D, manufacturing and distribution space.

You may also like

Platinum CRE Arranges $6.4M Sale of Mixed-Use Property...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 10,060 SF...

First Financial Bank to Acquire BankFinancial in $142M...

Daedex Signs 503,440 SF Industrial Lease in Dayton,...

Contegra Completes First Building at $117M River Valley...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.5M Sale of Skilled...

Subsidies Pose Property Tax Puzzle in Publix-Private Partnerships

Joint Venture to Develop 190-Megawatt Data Center in...

CBRE Arranges $17.3M Construction Loan for Metro Houston...