Lincoln Property Co., Brasa Capital Acquire Spectrum Tech Center in San Diego for $26.2M

SAN DIEGO — Lincoln Property Co. and Brasa Capital Management have purchased Spectrum Tech Center, an industrial and flex property in the Kearny Mesa submarket of San Diego, for $26.2 million. The new owners will rebrand the asset as Spectrum Logistics Center and plan renovations designed to align the site with current market demand for industrial space.

The existing industrial building will be renovated and the existing vacant office building will be demolished and replaced with a 3.7-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) yard. The owners will begin demolition and construction activity on the site immediately, with delivery planned for late summer 2026.

Located at 4820 Overland Ave. and 9112 Spectrum Center Blvd., Spectrum Tech Center currently comprises two buildings totaling 161,981 square feet on two parcels totaling 8.8 acres. The asset includes a two-story, 59,460-square-foot corporate headquarters building and a 102,521-square-foot technical R&D, manufacturing and distribution space.