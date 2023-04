LAS VEGAS — Lincoln Property Co. has broken ground on Windsor Commerce Park, a nearly 1.6 million-square-foot industrial project in Las Vegas.

The eight-building, 86-acre, Class A industrial park is LPC’s first ground-up industrial endeavor in Nevada. It is scheduled for completion during the third quarter of 2024.

Kevin Higgins, Garrett Toft, Jake Higgins and Kelsey Higgins from CBRE are the project’s exclusive leasing brokers.