Lincoln Property Co. Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Industrial Project in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Lincoln Property Co. has broken ground on I-10 International, a Class A industrial project on 79 acres in Tucson. The $75 million Phase I totals 373,811 square feet across two distribution buildings: the 158,944-square-foot Building 1 and the 214,867-square-foot Building B. Phase I will also include a 188,434-square-foot Building 3.

All buildings at I-10 International Phase I will be cold capable with 32-foot clear heights, 14-foot tall glass entrances, full concrete truck courts, generous use of clerestory windows and an R-38 insulated roof deck system.

The project team includes Brinkmann Constructors as general contractor, and Butler Design Group and Ware Malcomb as architects. Jesse Blum of PICOR/Cushman & Wakefield is providing leasing services on behalf of Lincoln Property Co.