Lincoln Property Co. Breaks Ground on 139,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

The new life sciences building at. 300 Third Ave. in Waltham totals 139,000 square feet.

WALTHAM, MASS. — Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. has broken ground on a 139,000-square-foot life sciences project that will be located at 300 Third Ave. in the western Boston suburb of Waltham. Designed by local architecture firm DiMella Shaffer, the building will offer traditional office and lab space, as well as five levels of parking. Callahan Construction Managers is the general contractor for the project, which is expected to be complete in January 2022.