Lincoln Property Co. Breaks Ground on Echo Street West Mixed-Use Property in Atlanta

Echo Street West is a 19-acre mixed-use property located at intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Northside Drive in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Lincoln Property Co. has broken ground on the next phases of Echo Street West, a 19-acre mixed-use property located at intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Northside Drive in Atlanta. The multi-phase project includes 300,000 square feet of creative office space, 50,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 292 multifamily units, an events venue, artist colony and 3.4 acres of outdoor entertainment and green space. Future phases will bring additional office, retail, residential and hotel components to the site.

Echo Street West will have several new community amenities, including the now-open event venue Guardian Works, the soon-to-open artist colony Guardian Studios and CoLab, a neighborhood creative office and venue space led by Joan Vernon, community organizer and director of Neighborhood Engagement at Westside Future Fund.

Guardian Studios is an adaptive reuse of an early 1900s-era warehouse at Echo Street West. The first phase will feature 14 rentable art studios ranging in size from 200 to 500 square feet, a 3,000-square-foot open gallery space and outdoor wall murals. The second phase will add another 26 studios, bringing the total creative community to over 40 artists. Black Women in Visual Arts (BWVA) has been chosen to curate Guardian Studios. The property is located adjacent to Guardian Works, which is also an adaptive reuse of an early 1900s-era brick warehouse. Guardian Works has been rented for weddings, bar mitzvahs and corporate events. The venue will also soon begin hosting festivals and other events for the community. The buildings are separated by a nearly 5,000-square-foot covered, open-air patio and an additional 23,000-square-foot green space.

CoLab is in Echo Street West’s onsite marketing center. It will serve as a community-focused resource for the personal and professional advancement of Westside residents. The resource will host both physical and virtual events. CoLab is the first initiative to come from the Echo Street West Partnership, a donor-advised fund.

Phase I of the Echo Street West project started last fall when Lincoln Property Co. launched a $17 million infrastructure project for the office, retail and residential components. The new construction will be delivered starting in 2022, while the adaptive reuse buildings are opening now through the end of the year.

The office portion of Echo Street West is designed to cater to a post-COVID work environment. The property will feature exterior staircases, outdoor covered walkways, over 29,000 square feet of outdoor balconies and a 4,000-square-foot tenant amenity lounge with flexible meeting space.

For the residential portion of Echo Street West, 20 percent of the multifamily units will be affordable to households earning at or below 80 percent of area median income. The ground level of the residential building will feature 23,000 square feet of retail space. Separate from the new retail construction, Echo Street West will soon open an outdoor bar and dining experience with rotating culinary concepts.

Joining Lincoln Property Co. on Echo Street West’s project team is Bridge Investment Group, Bank OZK, Kimley-Horn, Merit Construction, ASD|SKY, DPR Construction, RIOS, Juneau Construction Co., Dwell Design Studio, BWVA, Novare Events, Revel, Southern Culinary & Creative and SRS Real Estate Partners.