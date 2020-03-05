Lincoln Property Co. Breaks Ground on First Phase of 4.5 MSF Industrial Park in Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

The first phase of Park303 in Glendale, Ariz., will feature a 705,531-square-foot building and a 488,995-square-foot building.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Lincoln Property Co. (LPC) has broken ground on Park303, an industrial master-planned development in Glendale. At full build out, the park will accommodate up to 4.5 million square feet of freeway-fronting, Class A industrial space.

Situated on 71.5 acres between Loop 303 and Sarival Road, the $115 million Phase I will include two buildings totaling 705,531 square feet and 488,995 square feet. The facilities will feature 40-foot clear heights, steel moment frame shear bracing, efficient LED lighting and 142 large clerestory glass windows to maximize natural light. The gated site will offer full concrete truck courts, ample truck parking, private drives and fully amenitized outdoor spaces with covered canopies, seating and barbecue areas.

Phase I is part of the larger Park303 master-planned industrial park that LPC is developing in conjunction with Roth Development and Scottsdale Investment Management. Totaling 265 acres, the project will offer freeway access and easy ingress and egress via two full-diamond Loop 303 interchanges at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue.

Butler Design Group is serving as project architect for Phase I, Hunter Engineering is serving as civil engineer and Willmeng Construction as general contractor.

Completion of Park303 Phase I is slated for fourth-quarter 2020.