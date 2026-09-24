Lincoln Property Co. Buys 377,529 SF Industrial Park in Metro Nashville

LEBANON, TENN. — Lincoln Property Co. has purchased Park 109, a four-building industrial park in metro Nashville spanning 377,529 square feet. Built in 2022, the property comprises four multi-tenant, shallow-bay distribution buildings on 32.8 acres along Tenn. Highway 109 in Lebanon, about 30 miles east of Nashville.

Gary Kobus, Jacob Emery, Tyler Jones and Lane Baker represented the Dallas-based buyer in the transaction internally. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Park 109 was fully leased at the time of sale.