Lincoln Property Co. Buys San Diego Office Campus from CIM Group for $92M

SAN DIEGO — Lincoln Property Co. has purchased AMP&RSAND at 350 Camino De La Reina in San Diego from CIM Group for $92 million. Matt Carlson and Hunter Rowe of CBRE facilitated the sale, and Scott Peterson, Michael Kolcum and Colby Matzke of CBRE secured financing for the acquisition. Originally the home of the San Diego Union-Tribune for more than 40 years, the 13-acre site has been renovated into a Class A creative office campus. The property includes a five-story building and a three-story building totaling 343,202 square feet and connected by a 65-foot steel pedestrian bridge. The campus includes a fitness center, café, large outdoor patios and flexible conferencing spaces.