Lincoln Property Co., Cara Investment Acquire 135,000 SF Saks Fifth Avenue-Occupied Property in San Francisco

Saks Fifth Avenue occupies the 135,000-square-foot retail property at 384 Post St. in San Francisco. (Image courtesy of www.saksfifthavenue.com)

SAN FRANCISCO — Lincoln Property Co. and Cara Investment has purchased 384 Post Street on Union Square in San Francisco’s retail district. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Saks Fifth Avenue has occupied the 135,000-square-foot property for more than four decades and currently leases the entirety of the property through 2027. The building features 163 feet of retail frontage along Post Street, with five floors above grade and one below-grade floor.

Eastdil Secured represented the seller in transaction.