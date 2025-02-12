Lincoln Property Co. Completes 435,680 SF Industrial Project in North Houston

HOUSTON — Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. has completed Maverick Distribution Center, a 435,680-square-foot industrial project in North Houston. Designed by Powers Brown Architecture and built by general contractor E.E. Reed, the facility sits on a 26-acre site that is adjacent to George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Building features include 40-foot clear heights, 70-foot speed bays, abundant car and trailer parking and suitability for either a single or multiple users. Lincoln’s internal team of Kevin Wyatt, Robert Willard and SuAnna Sanchez is marketing Maverick Distribution Center for lease.