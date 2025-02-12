Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Maverick-Distribution-Center-Houston
Maverick Distribution Center in Houston totals 435,680 square feet.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Lincoln Property Co. Completes 435,680 SF Industrial Project in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. has completed Maverick Distribution Center, a 435,680-square-foot industrial project in North Houston. Designed by Powers Brown Architecture and built by general contractor E.E. Reed, the facility sits on a 26-acre site that is adjacent to George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Building features include 40-foot clear heights, 70-foot speed bays, abundant car and trailer parking and suitability for either a single or multiple users. Lincoln’s internal team of Kevin Wyatt, Robert Willard and SuAnna Sanchez is marketing Maverick Distribution Center for lease.

You may also like

SimonCRE Acquires 89,002 SF Retail Center in Washington,...

NAI Capital Arranges Sale of 22,448 SF Industrial...

Kaufman Hagan Brokers Sale of 123-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

IPA Arranges $79M in Financing for Renovation of...

JLL Arranges Sale of 491,329 SF Industrial Facility...

M2G Ventures Buys 215,000 SF Industrial Property in...

NAI Columbia Brokers $5.3M Sale of Vacant Restaurant...

Alliance Industrial to Develop 185,428 SF Project in...

Local Developers to Build 63,500 SF Self-Storage Facility...