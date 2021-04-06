Lincoln Property Co. Divests of Five-Building Industrial Portfolio in Phoenix for $68M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

PHOENIX — Lincoln Property Co. has completed the disposition of an industrial portfolio located at 4441 W. Polk St., 120 E. Watkins St., 4720 W. Van Buren St. and 5240 and 5302 W. Buckeye St. in Phoenix. KKR acquired the fully leased, multi-tenant portfolio for $68 million.

Totaling 540,039 square feet, the buildings were constructed between 1980 and 1990 and offer 24- to 28-foot clear heights, dock-high and grade-level doors and generous parking ratios. The buildings were designed as multi-tenant industrial warehouses for small to mid-size users.

Darla Longa of CBRE’s National Partners team represented the seller in the deal.