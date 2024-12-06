Friday, December 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndustrialSoutheastTennessee

Lincoln Property Co., Goldman Sachs Alternatives Break Ground on 497,160 SF Industrial Park Near Nashville

by John Nelson

HENDERSONVILLE, TENN. — Lincoln Property Co. (LPC) and Real Estate at Goldman Sachs Alternatives have broken ground on Northside Logistics Park, a five-building industrial park totaling 497,160 square feet. The co-developers recently closed on the land acquisition, which spans 45.6 acres at 157 Molly Walton Drive in Hendersonville, approximately 17 miles northeast of Nashville. Will Goodman and Jack Armstrong of CBRE brokered the land deal for the buyers and will handle the landlord leasing for the project.

Each of the five buildings are designed to accommodate single or multiple tenants, with spaces ranging from 20,000 to 144,000 square feet, as well as feature 32-foot clear heights and at least 20 dock-high doors. The design-build team includes civil engineer Kimley-Horn & Associates and architect of record STG Design. LPC and Goldman Sachs Alternatives plan to deliver Northside Logistics Park in first-quarter 2026.

You may also like

EōS Fitness Plans to Open 50 Gyms Across...

JLL Secures Construction Financing, Equity for 168-Unit Student...

US Economy Posts Strong Rebound in November by...

Lincoln Property Co., OneIM Break Ground on 1...

Eastern Union Arranges $20.4M in Financing for Seniors...

JLL Secures $32.2M in Acquisition Financing for Inland...

Disney Investment Group Brokers Sale of 47,857 SF...

Two Tenants Sign Leases at 297,756 SF I-94...

Venture One Buys 74,975 SF Industrial Building in...