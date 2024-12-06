Lincoln Property Co., Goldman Sachs Alternatives Break Ground on 497,160 SF Industrial Park Near Nashville

HENDERSONVILLE, TENN. — Lincoln Property Co. (LPC) and Real Estate at Goldman Sachs Alternatives have broken ground on Northside Logistics Park, a five-building industrial park totaling 497,160 square feet. The co-developers recently closed on the land acquisition, which spans 45.6 acres at 157 Molly Walton Drive in Hendersonville, approximately 17 miles northeast of Nashville. Will Goodman and Jack Armstrong of CBRE brokered the land deal for the buyers and will handle the landlord leasing for the project.

Each of the five buildings are designed to accommodate single or multiple tenants, with spaces ranging from 20,000 to 144,000 square feet, as well as feature 32-foot clear heights and at least 20 dock-high doors. The design-build team includes civil engineer Kimley-Horn & Associates and architect of record STG Design. LPC and Goldman Sachs Alternatives plan to deliver Northside Logistics Park in first-quarter 2026.