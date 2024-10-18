Friday, October 18, 2024
CTX-110-Kyle
Jim Cotton of McAllister & Associates brokered the land deal for the site of CTX 110, an 894,000-square-foot industrial project in Kyle.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Lincoln Property Co., Goldman Sachs Break Ground on 894,000 SF Industrial Project in Kyle, Texas

by Taylor Williams

KYLE, TEXAS — A partnership between Dallas-based developer Lincoln Property Co. and Goldman Sachs has broken ground on CTX 110, an 894,000-square-foot industrial project in Kyle, located southwest of Austin. Formerly known as Waterstone, the development will consist of four buildings that will range in size from 152,940 to 335,879 square feet. Buildings will feature a mix of cross-dock and front-load configurations, 32- to 36-foot clear heights and a combined total of 232 dock-high doors, 10 drive-in doors and 994 parking spaces. Powers Brown is the project architect. Campbell Roche, Kyle Spencer, Will Mogk, Kristi Leonard, Ryan Pollack and Campbell Swango of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing through Affinius Capital on behalf of the partnership. JLL has also been retained as the leasing agent. Completion is slated for late 2025.

