Lincoln Property Co., Goldman Sachs Sell 1.3 MSF Industrial Building in Glendale, Arizona to Walmart for $152.1M

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Lincoln Property Co. and Goldman Sachs have completed the disposition of the 1.3 million-square-foot Building C at Luke Field in Glendale. Walmart acquired the asset for $152.1 million.

Luke Field, located at 13803 and 13543 Northern Ave. and 7733 Litchfield Road, spans three Class A industrial buildings: a 695,750-square-foot Building A, a 454,761-square-foot Building B and a 1.3 million-square-foot Building C.

Each building features a clear height of 40 feet, 25-foot tall glass entries, 3,000 amps of power (expandable), automated dock doors, steel moment frame shear bracing and 5-foot by 10-foot clerestory windows. The project also includes Lincoln’s creative industrial amenities, including barbecue stations, a shaded outdoor eating area and employee collaboration spaces.

Lincoln serves as the property manager and leasing agent for Luke Field. JLL’s Marc Hertzberg and Josh Lydon represented the buyer in the Building C acquisition.