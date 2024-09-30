Lincoln Property Co., Goldman Sachs Sell Buckeye85 Industrial Building in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Lincoln Property Co. and Goldman Sachs have completed the sale of Buckeye85, a Class A industrial building in Phoenix, to LaSalle for an undisclosed price.

The 321,892-square-foot building features 36-foot clear heights, full concrete truck courts, a 95-door cross-dock configuration, a speculative office suite and an employee-centric outdoor amenity space with shaded and landscaped areas, built-in barbecue equipment and seating for relaxing, outdoor dining and games.

Tempur-Pedic, part of Tempur Sealy International, fully occupies the Class A industrial property, located on 20 acres at 10333 W. Buckeye Road. The mattress and pillow maker uses the facility to distribute to the Western United States, from Colorado to the Pacific Coast.

Will Strong and Molly Hunt of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers in the deal. Marc Hertzberg and Riley Gilbert of JLL served as the investment sales team’s property leasing experts. Gilbert also represented Tempur-Pedic in its lease agreement, bringing Tempur-Pedic’s metro Phoenix industrial footprint to nearly 1.5 million square feet.