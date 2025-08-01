Lincoln Property Co., NYLREI Buy Creative Office Building in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Lincoln Property Co. and New York Life Real Estate Investors (NYLREI) have acquired 600 Townsend West, a creative office building San Francisco’s Design District. The five-story, 210,000-square-foot building offers average floor plates of 42,000 square feet, a top-floor terrace, a two-story lobby, an outdoor courtyard, shuttle service to BART, secure car and bike parking and LEED Gold certification. At the time of sale, the property was 90 percent leased. Terms of the transaction, which was handled by JLL, were not disclosed. This is the first time the asset has been to for sale since it’s original development in 1989.