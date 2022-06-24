Lincoln Property Co. Plans 1 MSF Industrial Campus in Tucson, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Located in Tucson, Ariz., I-10 International will feature four warehouse/distribution buildings offering a total of 1 million square feet of space.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Lincoln Property Co. (LPC) has released plans to develop I-10 International, a more than 1 million-square-foot, Class A industrial property in Tucson. LPC purchased the land site from Tucson-based Diamond Ventures for an undisclosed price. Keri Lazarus Silyvn served as entitlement counsel for LPC.

Situated on 77 acres, the four-building warehouse/distribution campus will feature a 476,000-square-foot facility, a 214,882-square-foot property, a 188,327-square-foot asset and a 158,908-square-foot building. All buildings will be state-of-the-art cold storage capable, 32-foot to 36-foot clear heights, 14-foot glass entrances, full concrete truck courts and R-83-insulated roof deck systems.

Construction is slated to begin in second-quarter 2022, with completion scheduled for second-quarter 2023. The project will be built in two phases, with Phase I including the three smaller buildings and Phase II including the large cross-dock facility. Butler Design Group and Ware Malcomb are the project’s architects, while Rick Engineering is the project’s civil engineer. A general contractor has not been selected.