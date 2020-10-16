Lincoln Property Co. Receives Approval for 200,000 SF Life Sciences Project Near Boston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

LEXINGTON, MASS. — Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. has received approvals to move forward with the development of a 200,000-square-foot life sciences project at 91 Hartwell Ave. in the Boston metro of Lexington. Designed by Boston-based architecture firm DiMella Shaffer, the property will consist of 95,000 square feet of lab space, 125,000 square feet of office space and a 502-space parking structure. The development team, which also includes Paul Finger Associates, LEC Environmental and Nitsch Engineering, expects the property to be ready for tenant build-outs in the fourth quarter of next year.