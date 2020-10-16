REBusinessOnline

Lincoln Property Co. Receives Approval for 200,000 SF Life Sciences Project Near Boston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

LEXINGTON, MASS. — Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. has received approvals to move forward with the development of a 200,000-square-foot life sciences project at 91 Hartwell Ave. in the Boston metro of Lexington. Designed by Boston-based architecture firm DiMella Shaffer, the property will consist of 95,000 square feet of lab space, 125,000 square feet of office space and a 502-space parking structure. The development team, which also includes Paul Finger Associates, LEC Environmental and Nitsch Engineering, expects the property to be ready for tenant build-outs in the fourth quarter of next year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  