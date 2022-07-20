Lincoln Property Co. Receives Approval for 650,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Boston’s Seaport District

Construction of Seaport Circle in Boston will begin next year. The Massachusetts Port Authority owns the land on which the facility will be developed.

BOSTON — Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. has received approval from The Boston Planning & Development Agency for the development of a 650,000-square-foot life sciences project in the city’s Seaport District. The facility, which will be known as Seaport Circle, will sit on 1.9 acres and will feature traditional lab and office space, as well as 5,000 square feet of retail space and a 15,000-square-foot training center. The development team expects that the project will create approximately 2,500 permanent jobs, 1,159 construction jobs and train approximately 2,000 students per year for careers in the life sciences industry. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2023.