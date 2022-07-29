Lincoln Property Co. Sells 109,291 SF Office Building in Phoenix for $34M

Twenty Seven Camelback in Phoenix features 109,291 square feet of Class A office space.

PHOENIX — LPC Desert West, the Southwest division of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co., has completed the disposition of Twenty Seven Camelback, a Class A office building located in Phoenix’s Camelback Corridor. Rosebud Properties acquired the asset for $34 million.

Located at 2777 E. Camelback Road, Twenty Seven Camelback features 109,291 square feet of office space. After acquiring the property in 2017, LPC implemented a renovation program, including an upgraded lobby, new conference facility, outdoor lounge area, and improved signage, landscape and hardscapes. Other amenities at the property include touchless entries, 13-foot ceilings, modern open layouts with exposed concrete aesthetics, flexible 36,000-square-foot floor plates and a two-level subterranean parking garage with direct elevator access to tenant spaces.

At the time of sale, Twenty Seven Camelback was 87 percent occupied. Current tenants include UMB Bank, Abrazo Medical Group and Lavidge. LPC will continue to manage and lease the building for the new owners.

Barry Gabel and Chris Marchildon of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.