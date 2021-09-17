Lincoln Property Co. Sells Industrial Facility in Glendale, Arizona to BentallGreenOak for $186M

Located in Glendale, Ariz., Park 303 Phase I features 1.25 million square feet of industrial space.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — LPC Desert West, the western regional office of Lincoln Property Co. (LPC), has completed the disposition of the first phase of Park 303, an industrial park located at 6600 N. Sarival Road in Glendale. BentallGreenOak acquired the building for $186 million, which is the highest sales price for a single industrial facility in the history of Arizona.

Situated on 71 acres, the nearly 1.3-million-square-foot property is fully leased to an unnamed retailer. The building features 40-foot clear heights, 25,000 square feet of office and training space, large breakrooms and outdoor space with covered seating, a barbecue station and grass area for games and events. The property also offers full concrete truck courts, ample truck parking and private drives.

The first phase was originally designed as a 705,531-square-foot building and a 488,995-square-foot building with the ability to combine the speculative buildings into one larger facility, which LPC did to accommodate the current tenant.

Will Strong of Cushman & Wakefield represented LPC in the investment sale. Ed Lampitt, Mike Haenel, Andy Markham and Phil Haenel of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller. LPC will continue to serve has property manager for the building.

Phase I is part of LPC’s larger Park 303 master-planned, 210-acre industrial park that will support nearly 4 million square feet of Class A industrial development.