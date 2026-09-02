Lincoln Property Co. Sells Two Industrial Buildings at Park303 in Glendale, Arizona for $170.2M

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. has sold two industrial buildings within Park303 in Glendale. Nuveen Real Estate acquired the assets for $170.2 million. The transaction represents the last of the four buildings sold at Park303, a 210-acre, 3.7 million-square-foot logistics campus located along Loop 303 freeway and Glendale Avenue.

The transaction includes Park303 Phase II – Building A, which totals 629,835 square feet and is fully leased to DHL, and Park303 Phase II – Building B, which totals 483,000 square feet and is fully leased to Logisticus Group LLC. Completed in 2025, Park303 Phase II includes three buildings totaling 2.5 million square feet. The phase’s Building C sold in October 2025 to Dollar Tree $147 million.

Completed in late 2020, Park303 Phase I totals 1.2 million square feet and is fully leased on a long-term deal to Walmart. BentallGreenOak purchased this building in 2021 for $186 million.

Will Strong and Molly Miller of Cushman & Wakefield represented Lincoln in the final Park303 Phase building sales.