Lincoln Property Co. Signs Tenant for 629,835 SF Industrial Lease at Park303 in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Lincoln Property Co. has announced that a global third-party logistics provider has signed a full-building, 629,835-square-foot lease at the 3.75 million-square-foot Park303 in Glendale. The new tenant will lease all of the Park303 Building A and use the space to service a Fortune 250 client. The transaction brings the 210-acre, LEED-certified industrial project to fully leased.

Located along the Loop 303 in Glendale Avenue, Park303 includes a 1.25 million-square-foot, single building Phase 1 and a 2.5 million-square-foot, three-building Phase 2. The buildings feature 40-foot clear heights, 25-foot-tall glass entries and up to 12,000 amps of power.

Phase 1 is fully occupied under a long-term lease by Walmart and was purchased by BentallGreenOak in 2021 for $186 million. The fully leased Phase 2 includes Logisticus Group LLC occupying the entire 483,000-square-foot Building B and DollarTree occupying Building C, which the company acquired in October 2025 for $147 million.

Park303 features speculative office space, an outdoor pickleball and basketball court and an outdoor entertainment area with barbecues, overhead fans and seating.