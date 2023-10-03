Lincoln Property Co. Signs Three Tenants to Echo Street West Mixed-Use Project in Atlanta

ATLANTA— Lincoln Property Co. has signed three retailers to join Echo Street West, its 19-acre mixed-use project currently underway in west Atlanta. Food-and-beverage concepts El Gordo Taqueria by Fuego Tortilla, Fresh Squeezed Mini Bar and Le Macaron will occupy 2,430; 1,917; and 895 square feet, respectively. Situated on the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail, Echo Street West is being constructed in phases, with the initial development comprising 300,000 square feet of creative office space, 50,000 square feet of retail space, 292 residential units and 3.4 acres of outdoor entertainment and greenspace. Plans for the property include additional offices, shops, residences and hotel rooms.