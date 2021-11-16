REBusinessOnline

Lincoln Property Co. to Develop 120,600 SF Industrial Project in Marlborough, Massachusetts

Construction of the industrial project at 1000 Nickerson Road in Marlborough, Massachusetts, is slated to begin in the first quarter of next year.

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. has received approval from the City of Marlborough, located west of Boston, for the development of a 120,600-square-foot industrial project that will be situated on a 12.3-acre site. Building features will include a clear height of 32 feet and 10 loading docks. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of next year, and the development team expects the space to be available for occupancy by the end of 2022.

