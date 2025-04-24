Thursday, April 24, 2025
Lincoln Property Co. to Develop 43,700 SF Shopping Center in Alpharetta, Georgia

by John Nelson

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Lincoln Property Co. plans to develop The Shoppes at The Gathering, a new 43,700-square-foot retail center in Alpharetta, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The property will be located within The Gathering-Alpharetta, a new mixed-use development situated within a mile of downtown Alpharetta and Avalon. Site construction has begun and vertical construction is set to begin in the fall.

Set for delivery in fall 2026, The Shoppes at The Gathering will include seven buildings ranging in size from 4,225 to 8,400 square feet that can accommodate single or multiple retailers. Franklin Street and Centennial are handling the retail center’s leasing assignment on behalf of Lincoln Property Co.

