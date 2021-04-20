REBusinessOnline

Lincoln Property Co. to Develop Mixed-Use Project in Dallas

Construction of Lincoln Property Co.'s new mixed-use project at Preston Center in Dallas is set to begin in May.

DALLAS — Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. will develop a mixed-use project in the Preston Center area of Dallas. The project will consist of a 12-story, 225,000-square-foot office building and a 14-story, 128-unit multifamily complex, as well as retail and restaurant space. Construction is set to begin in May. Lincoln Property Co.’s commercial division will occupy 59,000 square feet of space at the office building, and Sewell Automotive Cos. has committed to 26,500 square feet of office space. Lincoln Property Co. is developing the project on land owned by Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church following a five-year collaborative effort to secure entitlements for the site from the City of Dallas.

