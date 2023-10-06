Friday, October 6, 2023
Lincoln Property Co. Unveils 58,644 SF Global Headquarters Office in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Lincoln Property Co. (LPC) has unveiled its new, 58,644-square-foot global headquarters office at 8111 Douglas Ave., in the University Park neighborhood of Dallas. The site consists of two 13-story buildings, one of which houses 225,000 square feet of office and retail space and the other housing 128 multifamily units and 1,400 square feet of retail space. LPC delivered the property in 2023. Office and residential amenities include indoor and outdoor fitness spaces, a ground-floor park and an amenity deck with a putting green and pickleball and bocce ball courts. Including its Dallas headquarters, LPC now operates 35 offices worldwide.

