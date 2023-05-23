Lincoln Property Co., Webb to Build 18-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Downtown Lexington, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY. — Lincoln Property Co. (LPC) and The Webb Cos. plan to develop an 18-acre mixed-use development in downtown Lexington. The site is situated across from Rupp Arena, the home arena for the University of Kentucky Wildcats men’s and women’s basketball teams. LPC and Webb signed a long-term ground lease with the landowner, Lexington Center Corp., after a competitive request for proposal (RFP) process. The duo’s plan for the site includes apartments, stores, restaurants, a hotel and offices, among other uses. The project’s name and construction timeline were not revealed.