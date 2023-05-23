Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Lincoln Property Co. and The Webb Cos. plan to implement apartments, stores, restaurants, a hotel and offices at the new, unnamed development in downtown Lexington, Ky.
DevelopmentKentuckyMixed-UseSoutheast

Lincoln Property Co., Webb to Build 18-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Downtown Lexington, Kentucky

by John Nelson

LEXINGTON, KY. — Lincoln Property Co. (LPC) and The Webb Cos. plan to develop an 18-acre mixed-use development in downtown Lexington. The site is situated across from Rupp Arena, the home arena for the University of Kentucky Wildcats men’s and women’s basketball teams. LPC and Webb signed a long-term ground lease with the landowner, Lexington Center Corp., after a competitive request for proposal (RFP) process. The duo’s plan for the site includes apartments, stores, restaurants, a hotel and offices, among other uses. The project’s name and construction timeline were not revealed.

You may also like

Steinemann & Co. to Develop 100,000 SF Bass...

JLL Arranges Sale of 260,000 SF Distribution Center...

CP Group, Monarch Ink 50,000 SF of Office...

“State of CRE” Webcast Frames Market Trends in...

Northmarq Arranges Equity for 1.2 MSF Port 99...

McShane Completes Construction of 117-Unit Affordable Housing Community...

Cushman & Wakefield |Thalhimer Brokers $14.8M Sale of...

Providence Acquires Two Retail Parcels in Charlotte’s South...

Renesas Electronics Signs 88,998 SF Office Lease at...