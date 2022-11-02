REBusinessOnline

Lincoln Property, Crow Holdings Sell 299,381 SF Kearny Mesa Logistics Center in San Diego

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Kearny-Mesa-Logistics-Center-San-Diego-CA

Located in San Diego, Kearny Mesa Logistics Center features 299,381 square feet of Class A distribution space.

SAN DIEGO — Lincoln Property Co. and a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital have completed the disposition of Kearny Mesa Logistics Center, a newly constructed Class A distribution facility in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa submarket. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located at 5650 Kearny Mesa Road, the 299,381-square-foot facility features 36-foot clear heights, cross-dock configuration, abundant dock-high loading capabilities, 120-foot concrete truck courts and the option to accommodate an extensive pool of logistics-oriented users.

Kevin Shannon, Andrew Briner, Bret Hardy, Jim Linn, Brunson Howard and Ken White of Newmark represented the sellers in the deal. The name of the buyer was not released.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  