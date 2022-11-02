Lincoln Property, Crow Holdings Sell 299,381 SF Kearny Mesa Logistics Center in San Diego

Located in San Diego, Kearny Mesa Logistics Center features 299,381 square feet of Class A distribution space.

SAN DIEGO — Lincoln Property Co. and a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital have completed the disposition of Kearny Mesa Logistics Center, a newly constructed Class A distribution facility in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa submarket. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located at 5650 Kearny Mesa Road, the 299,381-square-foot facility features 36-foot clear heights, cross-dock configuration, abundant dock-high loading capabilities, 120-foot concrete truck courts and the option to accommodate an extensive pool of logistics-oriented users.

Kevin Shannon, Andrew Briner, Bret Hardy, Jim Linn, Brunson Howard and Ken White of Newmark represented the sellers in the deal. The name of the buyer was not released.