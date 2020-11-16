Lincoln Property Purchases New Industrial Park Near Las Vegas for $48.6M

West Craig Industrial Center in North Las Vegas features three-buildings offering a total of 343,820 square feet of Class A industrial space.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — The Desert West Region of Lincoln Property Co. (LPC Desert West) has increased its Nevada presence with the acquisition of West Craig Industrial Center at 70-78 W. Craig Road in North Las Vegas. A partnership between Huntington Industrial Properties and Polk Street Industrial sold the asset to LPC Desert West for $48.6 million.

Delivered in 2019, West Craig Industrial Center features 343,820 square feet of Class A industrial space on 20 acres. The three-building portfolio offers 30- to 32-foot clear heights, 91 dock doors with a combination of drive-in and dock-high configurations, ESFR sprinklers and insulated ceilings.

Darla Longo and Barbara Emmons of CBRE’s National Partners Team represented the seller in the deal. LPC Desert West will provide property management services for West Craig Industrial Center.

With this acquisition, LPC Desert West now owns nine buildings and almost 800,000 square feet of industrial space in Nevada.