Lincoln Sells 1.3 MSF Building to Dollar Tree for First Phoenix Regional Distribution Center

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Lincoln Property Co. has completed the sale of a 1.25 million-square-foot industrial building in Glendale, Ariz., to Dollar Tree for $147.1 million. Park303 totals 210 acres and 3.75 million square feet of industrial space. Built in two phases, Park303 features a 1.25 million-square-foot single-building Phase 1 and a 2.5 million-square-foot, three-building Phase 2.

Dollar Tree purchased Park303 Phase 2 Building C to establish the company’s first regional distribution facility in the metro Phoenix market. Dollar Tree currently operates more than 9,000 stores and 18 distribution centers, employing approximately 150,000 associates across the United States and Canada.

All Park303 Phase 2 buildings are LEED-certified and Foreign Trade Zone capable with 40-foot clear heights, 25-foot tall glass entries, up to 12,000 amps of power, 7-inch slab over 4-inch crushed rock and steel moment frame shear bracing supporting automated racking and picking equipment. Together the buildings offer 430 dock doors, 778 trailer stalls and more than 1,556 parking stalls.

Park303 amenities include speculative office space, an outdoor pickleball and basketball court and an outdoor entertainment area with barbecues, overhead fans and seating.

Lincoln serves as the property manager and leasing agent for Park303. Reid Wilbraham and Cooper Fratt of Cushman & Wakefield represented Dollar Tree in the transaction.