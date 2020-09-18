REBusinessOnline

Lincoln Ventures Completes 18-Story Student Housing Community Near UT Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Student Housing, Texas

Moontower-Austin

Moontower is located approximately one mile from the UT Austin's campus.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Lincoln Ventures has completed the development of Moontower, an 18-story student housing community located about a mile from the University of Texas at Austin. The property offers one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a rooftop pool and lounge, a study lounge with individual study rooms, a fitness center, yoga and spin studio, coffee bar and 24-hour package concierge. The community’s development team included interior designer Chelsea Kloss Interiors, contractor JE Dunn and architect Gensler.

