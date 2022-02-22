Lincoln Ventures to Break Ground on 750-Bed Student Housing Community in Athens, Georgia

ATHENS, GA. — Austin, Texas-based Lincoln Ventures has plans to break ground on 558 West Broad, a 750-bed community located near the University of Georgia campus in Athens.

558 West Broad will be a 600,000-square-foot property that offers 342 units in one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom floorplans. All units will be fully furnished. Community amenities will include a full-service coffee shop, swimming pool, wellness center, residential lounge, private study rooms, study lounge, fitness center with yoga and spin studios, bike storage and a pet grooming station.

Construction on the project is set to begin in June with delivery scheduled for fall 2024. Athens-based Smith Planning Group is the civil engineer and landscape architect. Niles Bolton Associates is the design firm, and Variant will work on interior design. Rabren General Contractors will oversee construction of 558 West Broad.