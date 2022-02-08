Lincoln Ventures to Develop 625-Unit Multifamily Project in East Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Construction of Lincoln Ventures' new project at 2700 E. Fifth St. in Austin is slated to begin later this year.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based developer Lincoln Ventures has acquired land in East Austin for the development of a 625-unit multifamily project. The six-story property at 2700 E. Fifth St. will house a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with 10 percent of the residences reserved as affordable housing. The development will also include retail space that is preleased to a café and an urban grocer. The amenity package will consist of two pools, a fitness center with yoga and spin studios, coworking space, a pet park and spa and a catering kitchen. Construction is slated to begin in the second half of the year and to be complete in summer 2024.