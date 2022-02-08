REBusinessOnline

Lincoln Ventures to Develop 625-Unit Multifamily Project in East Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

2700-E.-Fifth-St.-Austin

Construction of Lincoln Ventures' new project at 2700 E. Fifth St. in Austin is slated to begin later this year.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based developer Lincoln Ventures has acquired land in East Austin for the development of a 625-unit multifamily project. The six-story property at 2700 E. Fifth St. will house a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with 10 percent of the residences reserved as affordable housing. The development will also include retail space that is preleased to a café and an urban grocer. The amenity package will consist of two pools, a fitness center with yoga and spin studios, coworking space, a pet park and spa and a catering kitchen. Construction is slated to begin in the second half of the year and to be complete in summer 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  