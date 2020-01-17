REBusinessOnline

Lindemann Multifamily Management Acquires Nashville Apartment Community for $83.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Amenities at One Metrocenter include a Zen garden, saltwater pool, covered parking, outdoor fire pit and a dog park.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Miami-based Lindemann Multifamily Management LLC has acquired One Metrocenter, a 320-unit apartment community in Nashville, for $83.2 million (approximately $260,000 per unit). Tarek El Gammal of JLL’s Nashville office represented the sellers, MetroCenter Apartments X LLC and other partners, in the transaction. As part of the transaction, Lindemann obtained two fixed-rate loan tranches with New York Life Insurance Co. for $41.2 million and $4.6 million. David Zimmerman and K.O. Kennedy of CBRE’s Nashville office arranged the debt financing. Located at 45 Vantage Way, One Metrocenter’s apartments feature one- and two-bedroom layouts. The property opened in 2016, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a Zen garden, saltwater pool, covered parking, outdoor fire pit and a dog park. The One Metrocenter acquisition is the fifth in the Nashville area for Lindemann, bringing its total units owned in the market to more than 2,300.

