Lindenmeyr Munroe Signs 100,043 SF Industrial Lease in North Houston

HOUSTON — Lindenmeyr Munroe has signed a 100,043-square-foot industrial lease in North Houston. The distributor of printing and packaging paper is taking space at Building 3 of Patriot Business Park, a newly constructed, three-building development that was formerly known as Veterans Memorial Business Park. Tyler Maner, Natalie Gilbert and Jeremy Lumbreras of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, a partnership between Investment & Development Ventures and Standard Real Estate Investments, in the lease negotiations. Jim Foreman and Sean Duffy of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.