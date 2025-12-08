Lineage Breaks Ground on Cold Storage Facility in Hutchins, Texas

HUTCHINS, TEXAS — Lineage Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE), a Michigan-based REIT focused on temperature-controlled warehouses, has broken ground on a cold storage facility in Hutchins, located south of Dallas. The square footage was not disclosed. The site is located within Prime Pointe Park, a 3,000-acre, rail-served master-planned development. The facility, which will feature a range of automated operations, including Lineage’s proprietary LinOS warehouse execution system, is expected to be operational in 2027.