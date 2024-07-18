Thursday, July 18, 2024
Lineage Cold Storage REIT Launches IPO at $19B Valuation

by Kristin Harlow

NOVI, MICH. — Novi-based cold storage REIT Lineage Inc. has launched its initial public offering (IPO) of 47 million shares of its common stock, valuing the company at around $19 billion. In addition, the underwriters of the offering will have a 30-day option to purchase from the company up to 7 million additional shares of its common stock at the IPO price, which is expected to be between $70 and $82 per share. The company expects its stock to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LINE.” Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Lineage claims to be the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of more than 480 facilities totaling over 84 million square feet and 3 billion cubic feet of capacity across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

