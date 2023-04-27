Friday, April 28, 2023
The $78 million Savannah Fresh-Port Wentworth project near Port of Savannah supports 65 new jobs.
Lineage Logistics Opens $78M Industrial Facility Near Port of Savannah

by John Nelson

PORT WENTWORTH, GA. — Lineage Logistics has opened Savannah Fresh-Port Wentworth, a 220,000-square-foot industrial facility near the Port of Savannah. The $78 million development supports 65 new jobs. The temperature-controlled facility has 23 inbound and outbound lanes that can process more than 40 trucks daily, moving up to 1.4 million pounds of produce per day, according to Lineage. The new facility brings the Michigan-based REIT’s total investment in Chatham County to more than $100 million and its Georgia portfolio to over 3 million square feet.

