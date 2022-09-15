REBusinessOnline

Lineage Logistics Signs 315,111 SF Lease at Cold Storage Facility Near Port Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Lineage Logistics, a third-party provider specializing in cold storage real estate, has signed a 315,111-square-foot lease at Houston ColdPort, a newly built facility located near Port Houston. The facility sits on 22.5 acres and features 50-foot clear heights, 200-foot truck court depths and the capacity to support 40,000 pallet positions. The developer, a partnership between CenterSquare Investment Management and Boomerang Interests, broke ground on the facility in April 2021.

