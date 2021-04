Lineage Redistribution Inks 122,500 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Logistics firm Lineage Redistribution has signed a 122,500-square-foot industrial lease in Fort Worth. Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, SCRS Fort Worth Industrial, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.