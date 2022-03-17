REBusinessOnline

Linear Retail Properties Acquires Two Metro Boston Assets for $12.2M

WELLESLEY, MASS. — Massachusetts-based owner-operator Linear Retail Properties has acquired two commercial assets in Wellesley, a western suburb of Boston, for a combined price of $12.2 million. The first building spans 11,000 square feet of retail, office and residential space, while the second building comprises 6,000 square feet of retail space. Marilyn Santiago of SVN | Parsons Commercial Group represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

