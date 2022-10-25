Linesight Development Sells 19.5-Acre Multifamily Development Site in Sherman, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SHERMAN, TEXAS — Dallas-based Linesight Development has sold a 19.5-acre multifamily development site that is located within the Hickory Hill master-planned community in the North Texas city of Sherman. Josh Watson of Land Advisors Organization represented Linesight Development in the deal. The name of the buyer and specific plans for the site were not disclosed.