Lingerfelt CommonWealth Completes Renovation of Two22 Office Tower in Minneapolis

Two22 features a new lobby and atrium.

MINNEAPOLIS — Lingerfelt CommonWealth Partners (LCP) has completed the renovation of Two22, a 42-story office tower located at 222 S. 9th St. in downtown Minneapolis. LCP acquired the 727,170-square-foot building in 2019 and hired Cushman & Wakefield for leasing, NELSON Worldwide for design and Gardner Builders for construction. The scope of the renovation project included a new lobby, atrium, tenant amenity space, elevator modernization and building automation system upgrades. Tom Tracy and Katie Tufford of Cushman & Wakefield are the leasing agents for the property.

