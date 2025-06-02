Lingerfelt, Davis Cos. Acquire 95-Acre Site in Richmond, Plan to Develop 7 Hills Distribution Center

RICHMOND, VA. — A joint venture between Lingerfelt and The Davis Cos. has acquired 95 acres in Richmond for the development of 7 Hills Distribution Center. Located south of Richmond International Airport, the warehouse and distribution space will span 820,800 square feet across four buildings at full build-out.

Phase I of the project is expected to break ground in late summer 2025 and will include an extension of 7 Hills Blvd. throughout the property and speculative construction of the first building, which will total 267,849 square feet. Construction of the second, third and fourth buildings will begin upon completion of Phase I and will offer flexibility for build-to-suit or pre-lease arrangements, depending on leasing activity of the tenant(s).

Delivery of the first building at 7 Hills is anticipated for fall 2026.

The Lingerfelt-Davis Cos. joint venture previously delivered Carmel Church Business Center, which brought 325,500 square feet of Class A warehouse space to the northern Richmond region.